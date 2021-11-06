Maharashtra: 10 dead after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital

Maharashtra: Fire broke out at the district hospital in Ahmednagar .Photo :ANI via Hindustan Times

At least 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

"A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital," news agency ANI reported, quoting district collector Rajendra Bhosale.

The district collector later informed that there were 17 patients admitted with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) when the fire broke out at around 11 am. A short circuit seems to be the primary cause of the incident.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a detailed inquiry and has also sought a detailed report on the matter. Thackeray's office said in a statement that the chief minister spoke to the district guardian minister Hasan Mushrif and chief secretary Sitaram Kunte as soon as he came to know about the incident, asking them to ensure medical attention to those in need.

"CM Thackeray has expressed condolences and ordered a detailed probe and action against those responsible for negligence," the chief minister's office stated.

Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, expressed his shock over the news and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar," posted Fadnavis from his personal handle on Twitter. "My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Nagar civil hospital ICU fire incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An in-depth inquiry should be conducted and strict action should be taken against all responsible people."