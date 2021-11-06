Maharashtra: 10 dead after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital

South Asia

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 03:31 pm

Related News

Maharashtra: 10 dead after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a detailed inquiry and has also sought a detailed report on the matter

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 03:31 pm
Maharashtra: Fire broke out at the district hospital in Ahmednagar .Photo :ANI via Hindustan Times
Maharashtra: Fire broke out at the district hospital in Ahmednagar .Photo :ANI via Hindustan Times

At least 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

"A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital," news agency ANI reported, quoting district collector Rajendra Bhosale. 

The district collector later informed that there were 17 patients admitted with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) when the fire broke out at around 11 am. A short circuit seems to be the primary cause of the incident.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a detailed inquiry and has also sought a detailed report on the matter. Thackeray's office said in a statement that the chief minister spoke to the district guardian minister Hasan Mushrif and chief secretary Sitaram Kunte as soon as he came to know about the incident, asking them to ensure medical attention to those in need.

"CM Thackeray has expressed condolences and ordered a detailed probe and action against those responsible for negligence," the chief minister's office stated.

Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, expressed his shock over the news and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar," posted Fadnavis from his personal handle on Twitter. "My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Nagar civil hospital ICU fire incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An in-depth inquiry should be conducted and strict action should be taken against all responsible people."

Top News / World+Biz

Maharashtra / hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

1d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club