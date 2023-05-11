Lumpy skin disease spreads in India's Uttarakhand; 38 bovine death cases reported so far

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:36 pm

Related News

Lumpy skin disease spreads in India's Uttarakhand; 38 bovine death cases reported so far

The disease is characterised by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes

Hindustan Times
11 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the bovine population has claimed the lives of 38 bovines since 5 May while six deaths have been reported on Wednesday, said the animal husbandry department officials in Uttarakhand.

According to the animal health bulletin released by the animal husbandry department, six animals died due to the disease while 383 animals were affected.

The number of recovered animals was 159 while 383 were treated with around 3,792 animals getting their vaccination on Wednesday.

LSD is an infectious disease in cattle caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, also known as Neethling virus. The disease is characterised by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes.

Saurabh Bahuguna, animal husbandry department minister said, "Over 3,514 cases have been detected 38 deaths in past ten days while the total number of active cases till Wednesday evening was at 1,648 and 1,828 animals showed recovery as the vaccination drive was conducted on 7,46,530 animals till Wednesday with case fatality rate (CFR) being at 1.08% while recovery rate stood at 52.02 %."

"We have issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to control the spread of disease and have banned inter-district and state transportation of animals while all the leaves of the department officials and employees have been cancelled for one month," said Bahuguna.

PS Bhandari, chief veterinary officer Champawat said, "We have deployed teams for each village who are conducting check-ups to detect the cases and the cattle that have not been infected so far are being vaccinated since the disease surfaced in the hilly district."

The frequent spell of rain and cooler climate have been the main reason for the virus thriving in the hills during this season, said Bhandari.

 

World+Biz

Cow / disease

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

18h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

9h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

22h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

22h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

23h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19