Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be next Indian Army chief

South Asia

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:31 am

Related News

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be next Indian Army chief

His military career, spanning nearly four decades, is marked by a series of distinguished Command, Staff, Instructional, and Foreign appointments

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:31 am
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi. Photo: Hindustan Times
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi. Photo: Hindustan Times

The government has announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi as the next chief of Army Staff of India.

Currently serving as the vice chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi will assume his new role on 30 June succeeding General Manoj Pande.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is set to retire on 30 June after his tenure was extended by one month in an unusual move that came amid the Lok Sabha elections.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is the senior-most official after Gen Pande. Both Lt Gen Dwivedi and Lt Gen Singh are course mates.

Born on 1 July 1964, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on 15 December 1984. His military career, spanning nearly four decades, is marked by a series of distinguished Command, Staff, Instructional, and Foreign appointments. Lt Gen Dwivedi's notable Command roles include leading the 18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regiment, 26 Sector Assam Rifles Brigade, serving as Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and commanding the 9 Corps.

As a lieutenant general, he held crucial positions such as director general Infantry and general officer commanding in chief (Headquarter Northern Command) from 2022 to 2024 before his appointment as the vice chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of prestigious institutions like Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College, and US Army War College, Lt Gen Dwivedi has also completed courses at the Defence Services Staff College Wellington and Army War College Mhow. His academic credentials include an MPhil in Defence & Management Studies and Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science. He was honored as a 'Distinguished Fellow' at the National Defense College equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA.

Lt Gen Dwivedi's exemplary service has been recognised with several prestigious awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

Top News / World+Biz

India / army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

1h | Videos
Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

12h | Videos
The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

16h | Videos
15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

11h | Videos