Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be next Indian Army chief

The government has announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi as the next chief of Army Staff of India.

Currently serving as the vice chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi will assume his new role on 30 June succeeding General Manoj Pande.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is set to retire on 30 June after his tenure was extended by one month in an unusual move that came amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is the senior-most official after Gen Pande. Both Lt Gen Dwivedi and Lt Gen Singh are course mates.

Born on 1 July 1964, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on 15 December 1984. His military career, spanning nearly four decades, is marked by a series of distinguished Command, Staff, Instructional, and Foreign appointments. Lt Gen Dwivedi's notable Command roles include leading the 18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regiment, 26 Sector Assam Rifles Brigade, serving as Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and commanding the 9 Corps.

As a lieutenant general, he held crucial positions such as director general Infantry and general officer commanding in chief (Headquarter Northern Command) from 2022 to 2024 before his appointment as the vice chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of prestigious institutions like Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College, and US Army War College, Lt Gen Dwivedi has also completed courses at the Defence Services Staff College Wellington and Army War College Mhow. His academic credentials include an MPhil in Defence & Management Studies and Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science. He was honored as a 'Distinguished Fellow' at the National Defense College equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA.

Lt Gen Dwivedi's exemplary service has been recognised with several prestigious awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.