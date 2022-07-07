Lightning strikes kill 11 in one day in India's Madhya Pradesh

South Asia

Hindustan Times
07 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Lightning strikes kill 11 in one day in India's Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh

Hindustan Times
07 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:46 pm
File Photo/ Collected
File Photo/ Collected

Monsoon mayhem befell four districts in India's Madhya Pradesh after 11 people died from lightning strikes on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll from the natural event to 45, officials said.

According to official data, six friends who had gone for a picnic in Ajnoi forest of Sheopur were struck by lightning. Of those, Ramabharat Adiwasi, Dilip Adiwasi and Mukesh Adiwasi, all in their early 20s, died on the spot, while Dayaram Adiwasi, Satish Adiwasi and Somdev Adiwasi were seriously injured and admitted to Gwalior Medical College.

In another incident in Bhind, two women identified as Ramkali (70) and Gyanodevi (40) died due to same reasons in Sukand village while returning home.

In Chhatarpur, a mother and her son died on the spot while working in their farm in Maharajganj village. Another woman farmer named Radha Ahirwar (50) died under similar circumstances in Amarwan village of the district.

In other incidents, a 35-year-old from Shivpuri, and two adults in their 30s and 40s in Gwalior died due to the same reason.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh.

"We are witnessing heavy rainfall in many parts of the state due to a low-pressure area in central MP. In Gwalior-Chambal region, there was a lot of lightning activity due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds on Wednesday," Vedprakash Sharma, IMD scientist and radar head in Bhopal, said.

"Due to climate change, lightning incidents during monsoon have increased. Otherwise, cumulonimbus clouds mostly form during pre-monsoon activities," he added.

IMD scientists said Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of cloud formation and lightning incidents across the country in 2021. "With predictions of lightning and thunderstorms, it is necessary to issue warnings at village levels through public display and announcement systems. The MP government should make arrangements," said an officer who didn't wish to be named.

Currently, the IMD issues warnings to district collectors and they relay the warnings to the revenue department and panchayat officials through messages.

The state government gives ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

IMD releases warnings at least four times a day- morning, afternoon, evening and night with exact prediction of rain, thunderstorm and lightning in the districts and tourists places, he added.

IMD department scientists said MP is the state where the highest number of clouds and ground strikes have been reported in 2021. "With predictions of lightning and thunderstorms, it is necessary to issue warnings at village level through public display and announcement systems. The MP government should make arrangements," said an officer, who didn't wish to be named.

As of now, IMD department issues warnings to district collectors and district collectors issue warnings to revenue department and panchayat officials through whatsapp groups.

The state government gives ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

World+Biz

India / Lightening Strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work