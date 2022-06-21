Light to scattered rain expected in parts of northwest India

South Asia

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 12:02 pm

Heavy rain in Chandigarh on Monday. Photo: HT
Heavy rain in Chandigarh on Monday. Photo: HT

Light to scattered rain is expected in parts of northwest India on Tuesday with temperatures likely to hover around 33-35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its special forecast for the Yoga Day, IMD said partly overcast weather is likely in Delhi and the National Capital Region with no possibility of rain until 9 am.

The heatwave conditions have abated in the northwest India region and another western disturbance is expected around June 27, which will bring another spell of rain.

The region has been recording moderate to heavy rain spells over the last few days, which has brought a respite from the heatwave. In some areas, the drop in the daytime temperatures has been by as much as 7-11 degrees.

The maximum temperatures in some cities, including in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, ended up falling below 30 degrees Celsius.

Skymet Weather Services vice president (meteorology and climate change) said a heatwave is unlikely to return to the region now. "The maximum temperature will rise slightly after June 23 and the feel like temperature will be higher because of the high humidity levels but there will be a fall in temperature again from June 27."

Rain forecast / rain / India / India Meteorological Department (IMD) / India weather

