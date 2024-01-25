Lenders file insolvency petition against Byju’s Alpha after missed payment

Lenders to Byju's Alpha have submitted an insolvency petition following the Indian education startup's failure to meet payment obligations on a $1.2 billion loan.

The announcement, made by creditors in a Thursday email, marks the latest development in the ongoing dispute between the startup, once valued at $22 billion and founded by Byju Raveendran, and its creditors, reports Bloomberg.

While lenders have already taken control of its units in Singapore, the company is challenging these actions in the US.

The insolvency filing coincides with Byju's attempts to raise over $100 million from existing investors through a new share issuance next month. The issuance is set to value the firm at less than $2 billion as it grapples with a cash crunch. The funds raised will be directed toward paying off vendors and stabilizing the business.

"This is a message to all startups - beware of debt," cautioned Srinath Sridharan, a Mumbai-based policy researcher and corporate advisor. "Equity holders can write off their share value, but debtors have recourse" through the insolvency and bankruptcy code.

Byju Raveendran, who attracted capital from major tech investors such as Mark Zuckerberg's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Silver Lake Management, and Naspers Ltd., faced financial challenges as the online tutoring firm experienced losses following a pandemic-era boom. Raveendran even pledged his own home and those owned by family members to raise funds to pay employees.

The lenders' group expressed frustration, stating, "The myriad issues facing BYJU's are entirely self-inflicted. For months, we sought to avoid this exact situation. It is our belief now that Byju's management has no intention or ability to honor its obligations under the term loans. That said, we are hopeful that India's corporate insolvency resolution process will help stabilize Think & Learn and result in implementing a resolution plan that accounts for the interests of all stakeholders."

The insolvency filing was submitted this week to a National Company Law Tribunal in India, according to anonymous sources. Byju's responded, calling the proceedings 'premature and baseless' and highlighting the ongoing challenge to lenders' actions in various proceedings, including before the New York Supreme Court.

Byju's Alpha, a holding company crucial for lenders to safeguard their rights, has been at the center of the dispute. Creditors accused the company of concealing $533 million in an obscure hedge fund, as revealed in court filings reported by Moneycontrol.