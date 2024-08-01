At least two dead in India's capital, schools shut after heavy rain

At least two people were killed after heavy rain in India's capital Delhi led to water logging, and schools were shut on Thursday after prediction of more rain, authorities said.

Residents were caught unawares by a sudden bout of intense rain on Wednesday evening, with a total 147 mm (5.8 inches) recorded all day in the eastern parts of Delhi and its suburbs by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office said clouds had "converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors," and advised people to exercise caution due to low visibility and water logging in low lying areas.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who uses only one name, said in a post on X that two people had died after falling into a waterlogged drain.

She also directed schools to be shut for the day as there is likelihood of more rain.

IMD expects moderate thundershowers through the day and has forecast rain for the next five days in the city.

Visuals from ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed rescue workers digging through debris after a house collapsed, but no casualties were reported.

Flooding was also seen at the site in a northern part of the city where three students drowned in a flooded basement last week.

Residents of the capital have experienced a series of extreme weather events in the past few months, from sizzling temperatures to floods and heavy rainfall that caused a roof collapse at the city's airport.