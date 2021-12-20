At least eight dead in Malaysia floods as rescue effort stumbles

South Asia

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:53 pm

Related News

At least eight dead in Malaysia floods as rescue effort stumbles

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but unusually heavy rainfall that started on Friday has put a strain on emergency services across the country

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:53 pm
A view of buildings and vehicles submerged in flood waters in Shah Alam, Selangor state, Malaysia, December 19, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ebrahim Harris
A view of buildings and vehicles submerged in flood waters in Shah Alam, Selangor state, Malaysia, December 19, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ebrahim Harris

At least eight people have died in floods that have ravaged Malaysia, authorities said on Monday, as the government faced criticism from the public and opposition lawmakers over its rescue efforts.

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but unusually heavy rainfall that started on Friday has put a strain on emergency services across the country.

Malaysia has mobilised its army and other security agencies across seven states, with the worst flooding in Selangor, the country's wealthiest and most populous region.

Selangor police reported eight people found dead in the floods on Monday, according to state news agency Bernama.

They include four in Taman Sri Muda, a neighbourhood in the district of Shah Alam, where many people are still believed to be trapped in homes and apartment buildings as rescue efforts were hampered by a lack of boats and manpower.

More than 32,000 displaced people from Selangor have been moved into temporary shelters as of Monday, the state's chief minister said on Twitter.

But it is unclear how many more remain to be rescued with communication lines cut off in many parts of the state.

Opposition lawmakers on Monday lambasted authorities for the delay in response.

"Tonight will be the third night, people are still screaming for boats," lawmaker Hannah Yeoh of the Democratic Action Party told reporters in parliament.

"We want (the government) to activate assistance immediately so that we no longer find bodies."

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Monday he had ordered all agencies to conduct "more aggressive" operations to help those affected in Taman Sri Muda.

Taman Sri Muda resident Sazuatu Remly, 43, and her family were rescued by friends on Monday, after being trapped in their home for more than two days.

"Help from the government never came for us, we only got help from the parents of the children I was taking care of," she told Reuters.

"I really hope authorities can act more quickly, and they give more attention to the people here."

Top News / World+Biz

Malaysia / Malaysia floods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

5h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

6h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

7h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

2h | Videos
Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

4h | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

22h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today