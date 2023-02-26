At least 4 killed, 14 injured in explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan: police

The photo shows the Rakhni market where a blast was reported on Sunday morning. Photo: DawnNewsTV

At least four people were killed and 14 injured in an explosion inside a market in Barkhan area of Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday morning, local police and health officials said.

Barkhan District Health Officer Dr Abdul Hameed confirmed the death toll, adding that the injured persons had been moved to the Rakhni Hospital, DAWN has reported.

According to Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso, the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded.

Khoso said the police have arrived at the site and cordoned it off. "Teams have begun collecting evidence from the site," he added.

Unverified social media videos show volunteers escorting injured victims away as a crowd assembles at the alleged explosion scene. The road is littered with burned vegetables and broken motorcycles.

There was no claim of responsibility yet.

Following attacks in KP and districts bordering Afghanistan, this explosion took place. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent actions and formalised a connection with the terrorist group since the discussions with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November of last year.

Condemnations

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits. He has also summoned a report on the incident from the police.

"Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity," the minister said.

"Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won't allow anti-state elements to succeed," he stated, promising that the government would adopt an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

Bizenjo also directed officials to provide the best medical care to injured people and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.

Also condemning the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called the terrorists "enemies of peace and development in Balochistan" and said they would "never succeed in their wicked aims".

President Arif Alvi also condemned the blast and stressed the need to "speed up efforts for the complete elimination of terrorists".

"Terrorists are the enemy of peace in Balochistan and progress," he was quoted as saying. "Terrorists will never be successful in their nefarious plans."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident as well and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, APP quoted the premier's press release as saying.

He said a report has been summoned from the chief minister and inspector general of police. Shehbaz added that "terrorists could not escape the punishment and those shedding blood would be made an example".

The premier has also asked for the best medical treatment to be provided to the injured.

In a statement issued by the PPP Media Cell, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his "heartfelt condolences and solidarity" with the families of those killed in the terror attack.

"Pakistan is determined to root out those who target innocent citizens," he said. "Terrorists have no religion or nation; they are brutal beasts in human form."