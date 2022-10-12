At least 33 killed in Nepal flooding and landslides

The UN said its aid agencies were distributing food in the Banke district, western Nepal. Photo: Unicef

At least 33 people have died and 22 are still missing in floods and landslides across western Nepal in the past week.

The worst of the monsoon rains hit Karnali province in the north-west, where thousands of residents were evacuated, BBC reported quoting Nepalese media.

Hundreds of homes have been damaged in the avalanches and flooding.

Rescuers have described difficulties in getting to the mountainous region amid continuing rain.

Meanwhile the UN's humanitarian agencies said they were distributing food and medicine to the worst affected communities in western Nepal.

National Emergency Operation Centre said around 110 people have died this year in rain-related disasters