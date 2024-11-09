At least 24 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast: police

South Asia

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 12:23 pm

Related News

At least 24 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast: police

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in strikes by separatist ethnic militants in the south and Islamist militants in its northwest

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 12:23 pm
Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

At least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, police and other officials told Reuters.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in strikes by separatist ethnic militants in the south and Islamist militants in its northwest.

Inspector general of police for Balochistan, Mouzzam Jah Ansari, said 24 people have died from the blast so far.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The target was army personnel from the Infantry School," he said, with many of the injured in critical condition.

"So far 44 injured people have been brought to civil hospital," Dr. Wasim Baig, a hospital spokesman, told Reuters.

Senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch, said the blast seemed to be a suicide bomb and that investigations were underway for more information.

"The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," Baloch said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast at Quetta's main railway station, which is usually busy early in the day.

In August, at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan province after separatist militants attacked police stations, railway lines and highways.

The assaults in August were the most widespread in years by militants fighting a decades-long insurgency to win secession of the resource-rich southwestern province, home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Train Station / bombing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

2h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

17h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

18h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

44m | Videos
Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

15h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

17h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

20h | Videos