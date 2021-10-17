At least 21 dead and dozens missing in Kerala due to heavy rains that triggered landslide

South Asia

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 07:23 pm

At least 21 dead and dozens missing in Kerala due to heavy rains that triggered landslide

Army, Navy and Air Force have stepped in to help the civil administration handle the situation

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 07:23 pm
A resident rescues a dog from debris after his home was destroyed by flash flooding in Kerala state. Photo: BBC
A resident rescues a dog from debris after his home was destroyed by flash flooding in Kerala state. Photo: BBC

At least 21 people have been killed in Kerala since last night as a result of the heavy rains that triggered landslides in the districts of Idukki and Kottayam. 13 have been found dead in Kottayam, and eight in Idukki.

At least 12 people were reported missing in Kottayam. All 12 bodies have been recovered, as well as another body of someone who had not been reported missing, reports NDTV.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rain in the state, including Kottayam.

On the state government's request, the Army, Navy and Air Force have stepped in to help the civil administration handle the situation.

The National Disaster Response Force has decided to deploy 11 teams. 33 people, including eight women and seven children, have been rescued so far.

Rain intensity in most parts of Kerala has reduced as of morning, however, there was continuous rain through the night. No new instances of flooding yet.

