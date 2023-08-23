At least 17 dead after railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram

South Asia

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 02:38 pm

Related News

At least 17 dead after railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram

The incident took place in Sairang, a town around 20 km (12 miles) from the state capital Aizwal

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 02:38 pm
Visuals from the site of the accident in Mizoram. (HT Photo)
Visuals from the site of the accident in Mizoram. (HT Photo)

At least 17 workers died and several more are feared to be trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in India's northeastern state of Mizoram on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Sairang, a town around 20 km (12 miles) from the state capital Aizwal, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Local media reported that around 35-40 workers were at the site when the incident occurred.

"Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on messaging platform X.

India is not unfamiliar with such bridge mishaps.

In October last year, a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi in the western state of Gujarat, killing 135.

In June a suspension bridge being built in the country's poorest state of Bihar collapsed, killing one person.

Top News / World+Biz

India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

6h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

4h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

1h | TBS World
Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

5h | TBS Stories
Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19