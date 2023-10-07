At least 15 dead in Afghanistan earthquakes, official says

South Asia

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 06:07 pm

Related News

At least 15 dead in Afghanistan earthquakes, official says

GFZ revised the magnitude down from an initial reading of 6.2 for the quake, which it said was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles)

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 06:07 pm
Photo: Newsweek
Photo: Newsweek

At least 15 people were killed and 40 injured after multiple earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, a disaster management official told Reuters.

The quake registered a magnitude of 6.3, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with subsequent quakes striking 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat.

The casualty figures are based on primary reports from the Zinda Jan district of Herat province, said Mullah Jan Sayeq, spokesperson for Afghanistan's ministry of disaster management.

He added that the earthquakes had also shaken the provinces of Farah and Badghis, where there are reports of widespread damage to houses, but no details about casualties there yet.

Emergency teams and volunteers are preparing to go Herat and help victims, Erfanullah Sharafzoi, spokesperson for the Afghan Red Crescent said.

The multiple tremors caused panic in Herat, said resident Naseema.

"People left their houses, we all are on the streets," she wrote in a text to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

10h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

6h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

2h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

4h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

2d | TBS World