At least 11 dead and 4 injured in massive fire at paint factory in New Delhi

The charred bodies of the 11 victims were recovered from the rubble

Fire brigade personnel look on after dousing a late Thursday fire at a paint factory in the Alipur area in northern New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb.16, 2024. (AP Photo)
A massive fire swept through a paint factory in India's capital, New Delhi, killing at least 11 people and leaving four others injured, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Fire officials said that the blaze started late Thursday on the ground floor of the factory, trapping the victims on the floors above with no way out. The building, which also houses a chemical warehouse, is located in the Alipur area in northern New Delhi.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The charred bodies of the 11 victims were recovered from the rubble after 22 fire engines doused the flames after battling for more than five hours. The victims have not yet been identified.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

