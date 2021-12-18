At least 10 killed, many injured in blast in Pakistan's Karachi

South Asia

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:24 pm

Related News

At least 10 killed, many injured in blast in Pakistan's Karachi

The explosion occurred in a drain beneath a private bank near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:24 pm
People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi&#039;s Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV
People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi's Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV

At least 10 people were reportedly killed and scores injured in a blast in Karachi city of Pakistan on Saturday, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the Karachi police.

The explosion occurred in a drain beneath a private bank near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area, report DAWN.

Station house officer Zafar Ali Shah said the bank had been served a notice to vacate the building so the drain could be cleaned up, adding that the accumulation of gases in the drain is suspected as the cause of the blast, reported Dawn. According to Geo TV, the police said the explosion occurred in a gas pipeline running through the drain.

The footage of the blast shared on social media platforms shows a damaged building and debris lying at the site of the explosion.

Police spokesperson Sohail Jokhio said it was not immediately clear what ignited the gas and a team of explosives experts was summoned to investigate, reported Associated Press.

The spokesperson added that the powerful explosion shattered the windows of nearby buildings and badly damaged a parked vehicle.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the blast, and that necessary treatment was being provided to the injured.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Karachi explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

4h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

4h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

4h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec