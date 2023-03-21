Latest US report raises concerns over human rights violation in Pakistan

The United States (US), in its annual 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices published on Monday (20 March), raised serious concerns over human rights violations in Pakistan.

The US State Department's report, covering 198 countries and territories, highlighted incidents of extrajudicial killings, arrests and enforced disappearances at the hands of government forces in the South Asian country.

The report's executive summary on Pakistan reads, "There was a lack of government accountability, and abuses, including corruption and misconduct, often went unpunished, fostering a culture of impunity among perpetrators.

"Authorities seldom investigated or punished government officials for reported human rights abuses or acts of corruption."

As per the State Department's assessment, physical violence, inhumane treatment and illegal invasion of people's privacy were reported in Pakistan last year.

Besides, restrictions on freedom of expression and media in Pakistan and the torture of journalists were also highlighted.

The report reads, "The law provides for freedom of expression, including for members of the press, but constitutional restrictions exist," the report stated, adding that threats, harassment, abductions, violence, and killings led journalists and editors to practice self-censorship and follow editorial directives from the government.

"The government's failure to investigate and prosecute attacks on human rights defenders and peaceful protesters led to de facto restrictions on freedom of assembly and association. Journalists suffered high levels of violence from both state and non-state actors, including political parties."

Also, as per the US report on international human rights, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-led (PTI) government was removed constitutionally and a coalition government was formed under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

On 10 April 2022, the National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's government by 174 votes, as a result of which the PTI-led government was terminated.