Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai after heavy rains

South Asia

Reuters
18 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:50 pm

Related News

Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai after heavy rains

Rescuers were seen using hands to dig up the ground to retrieve bodies, local television showed, and authorities said more could be trapped inside the debris

Reuters
18 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
People cross inundated railway tracks next to a parked passenger train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2021. REUTERS
People cross inundated railway tracks next to a parked passenger train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2021. REUTERS

At least 15 people died after several houses in two Mumbai suburbs collapsed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfalls, local officials said on Sunday.

Rescuers were seen using hands to dig up the ground to retrieve bodies, local television showed, and authorities said more could be trapped inside the debris.

Four of those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. Local television news channels showed rescuers carrying the injured on makeshift stretchers using cloths inside narrow lanes.

In one of the neighbourhoods, about half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock, collapsed on top of each other, officials said.

Several areas in the city were waterlogged after heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours and suburban train services were disrupted, crippling India's financial capital, where incidents of building collapses have become more common during the monsoon.

Top News / World+Biz

Mumbai / rain / Landslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners