Landslide destroys buildings in north Indian mountains

South Asia

Reuters
24 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

Landslide destroys buildings in north Indian mountains

No one was hurt in Thursday's landslide in the Kullu region of Himachal Pradesh state as residents had been moved out of the area because it was deemed unsafe

Reuters
24 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 12:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A landslide in north Indian mountains destroyed several buildings on Thursday, the latest in a string of disasters in the Himalayas that have killed scores of people.

No one was hurt in Thursday's landslide in the Kullu region of Himachal Pradesh state as residents had been moved out of the area because it was deemed unsafe.

"The administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior," the state's chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to what he called a "a massive commercial building".

He posted a video clip of the building collapsing in the landslide. Television channels broadcast pictures of buildings on a hillside crashing down, along with trees and debris.

"A total of eight buildings were fully damaged and two others partially damaged," said state disaster management official Praveen Bhardwaj.

Landslides in Himachal Pradesh killed more than 50 people this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the edge of precipices after roads gave way.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal in recent years, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

At least 52 people have been killed in landslides in Nepal this year while 29 are missing.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Landslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

4h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19