K'taka hijab row: HC restrains students from wearing religious attire

South Asia

Hindustan Times
10 February, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 07:35 pm

Related News

K'taka hijab row: HC restrains students from wearing religious attire

India's Karnataka Hijab row has snowballed into a major controversy with protests continuing across the state

Hindustan Times
10 February, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
The hijab controversy erupted last month when eight Muslim girls at the government pre-university college in Udupi alleged they were denied entry to classrooms after they started wearing headscarves(HT File)
The hijab controversy erupted last month when eight Muslim girls at the government pre-university college in Udupi alleged they were denied entry to classrooms after they started wearing headscarves(HT File)

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday restrained students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with court. The next hearing will take place on Monday. 

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi heard the matter after it was transferred to the larger bench on Wednesday. 

During the hearing, advocate Sanjay Hegde, while appearing for students claimed that the girls faced discrimination in their classes as they were made to stand out since December last year, Live Law reported. 

The students' lawyer argued that there was no provision for a school uniform, citing the Karnataka Education Act, saying that uniforms were school phenomenon, the website quoted Hegde. 

The Advocate General while arguing for the Karnataka government said the regime wanted institutions, but schools and colleges can't start with one set of students wearing headscarves and another set wearing saffron shawls.

On Wednesday, Justice Dixit while hearing a bunch of petitions filed by Muslim girls from Udupi had said that the issues had given rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refrained from issuing a date for hearing on a PIL seeking transfer of the case from the Karnataka high court. The top court said let the high court take a decision first. 

The Karnataka hijab row continues to escalate across the state with protests for and against the wearing of hijab or headscarves by Muslim women students. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to the outsiders not to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

Protests took place in Delhi as the activists of Left student wing All India Students Association took to streets against the Karnataka government's Hijab ban order. 

The police detained AISA workers who were trying to march to the Karnataka Bhawan. 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Hijab / Karnataka hijab row / India's Hijab row / India's Hijab protest / India's Hijab controversy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

10h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

11h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

1h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

6h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

6h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks