Kolkata station opens additional ticket counters for India-Bangladesh train passengers

Following a significant increase in demand since the Covid-19 pandemic that took a downturn, the Indian railways have opened two additional ticket counters for India-Bangladesh international train passengers at Kolkata station, Economic Times reported.

Passengers travelling between the two neighbouring countries by Maitree Express, Bandhan Express, and Mitali Express can avail of these counters, an Eastern Railway official said on Friday.

The four ticket counters, meant exclusively for India-Bangladesh international train passengers, will help cope with increased demand following a downturn in the pandemic and are open on all weekdays between 10am and 4pm, he said.

Maitree Express travels between Kolkata and Dhaka, Bandhan Express connects Kolkata with Khulna and Mitali Express runs between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka.