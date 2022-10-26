Kharge takes charge as Indian National Congress president

South Asia

BSS
26 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 03:26 pm

Kharge takes charge as Indian National Congress president

BSS
26 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 03:26 pm
Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: Collected
Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: Collected

The newly elected President of Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge took charge of the post at a ceremony at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here today (Wednesday).

Kharge, an octogenarian leader of the party and a former minister, was elected in the party's top post on October 19 by a landslide after defeating party's another stalwart Shashi Tharoor. He became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

Former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP, Rahul Gandhi, party's General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and all Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, among others, attended the ceremony.

Addressing party workers as the chief for the first time, Kharge said, "It's an emotional moment for me as the son of a labourer, a common Congress worker, has taken over as chief of the Congress party. I thank you all for this honour."

"I started this journey in 1969 as a block committee chief, today you have taken it to such heights. It's my privilege and pride to take forward the legacy of Congress, a party which has been guided by the likes of Mahatama Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru," The Indian Express quoted Kharge as saying.

"As president, it will be my utmost duty to look after our workers. Together, we will build an India…We will uphold the Constitution of this country, respect everyone's rights and give equal opportunities, defeat those who spread hate, and fight inflation, unemployment and hunger," the party president added.

In an instant reaction to media, Congress former President Sonia Gandhi said she felt "relieved" as Mallikarjun Kharge officially took over as Congress president, a post she held for nearly 23 years.

"I did my duty to the best of my ability. Today, I will be freed of this responsibility. A weight is off my shoulder. I feel a sense of relief," Sonia Gandhi said at the change of guard event.

"This was a big responsibility. The responsibility is now on Mallikarjun Kharge," she said.

Sonia Gandhi said the biggest challenge today was the crisis of democratic values in the country, local media quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

"The Congress faces many challenges. The challenge is how we face it. With full strength, unity, we have to move forward and succeed," she added.

