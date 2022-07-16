KFC elevates Moksh Chopra as GM of 5 South Asian countries including Bangladesh

KFC India has elevated Moksh Chopra as general manager (GM) for Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

Chopra succeeds Samir Menon, who will become managing director of the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey, and India, according to a statement released on Friday, reports The Mint.

Moksh was the CMO for KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) in India.

KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. In India, the chain has over 600 outlets. Along with local franchise partners, Yum! Brands also operates Pizza Hut in India.

Moksh Chopra said, "We have been driving significant growth in the India market with disruptive products, expanding our footprint with more than 600 restaurants, strengthening our regional outreach, increasing access and enhancing customer experience. I look forward to deepening KFC's relevance, while retaining the distinctiveness KFC is known for - in India, with India."

"I look forward to driving our global strategy and delivering long-term, sustainable growth for the brand, our teams, franchisee partners and customers," Samir Menon added.

Both Chopra and Menon have been associated with the brand for over a decade now, and partnering closely with the forward-thinking leadership team, they have crafted the go-forward strategy for the India business, creating the roadmap for continued growth, the company said.