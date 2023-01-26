Kerala Congress to screen controversial BBC series on India PM Modi today

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after the handover ceremony during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will host a screening of a controversial BBC documentary on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram, India at 5pm on Thursday.

The two-part BBC series "India: The Modi Question" has stoked a controversy since it was first released last week. While the documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state, the government has termed the series a "propaganda piece", reports India Today.

Soon after its release, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary, sources said.

The government's move to block YouTube videos and Twitter posts came under severe criticism by the opposition parties, who called it "censorship".

Meanwhile, students at several universities across India, including Hyderabad University, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, Punjab University, etc organised screening of the BBC documentary. The screening led to ruckus and violence at JNU and Jamia.

Now, KPCC has announced screening of the documentary at a beach in Thiruvananthapuram today.