Kashmir's 'Bangladesh' village becomes an overnight sensation for selfie lovers

As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities. (ANI photo)

Zurimanz, a village situated in the Bandipora district of North Kashmir, also goes by the name "Bangladesh", has become a major tourist attraction among the youth for its picturesque boardwalk over a lake.

Bandipora, located on the banks of Wular —Asia's second-largest fresh lake and recently a boardwalk constructed by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WCMA), has become a favourite spot for photography enthusiasts, reports Kashmir Observer.

"I saw the picture of the boardwalk on social media and I couldn't stop myself from coming here. It's absolutely stunning," Nasir Lone, a resident of Kupwara said.

The village was named Bangladesh because its residents who became homeless during the 1971 Liberation War and moved to the area. Later, they named the village after the newly-born country following its independence.

The deputy commissioner's office in Bandipore recognised the name "Bangladesh" as a separate village in 2010. There are now more than 150 homes in the Bangladesh village that started from around five to six homes.

Recently, tourists from all over India have been flocking to the village to witness its beauty.

The locals in the area are also excited about the prospect of their village becoming a tourist hotpot.

"It feels so nice to be here. You can see the full view of Wular Lake from here," said Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Sopore.

Recently, a South Indian film crew completed shooting for their film around Wular Lake.

The film, which was being directed by Aditya Suhas, is based in Kashmir whose principal photography was done in neighbouring Baramulla, while some of the scenes were shot in Zurimanz, reports Hindustan Times.