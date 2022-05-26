Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed, 10-year-old nephew hurt in terror attack in Budgam

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her 10-year-old nephew injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday. Local reports claimed that Amreen Bhat was a TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms.

The attack was conducted by three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received bullet injury on his arm," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Kanwarjit Singh said the woman was brought dead to the hospital. "She had a bullet shot in her neck, " he said.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. May 25, 2022

Reacting to the incident, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat."

His party also condemned "the barbaric attack" on Bhat.

"Condemn the barbaric attack on TV artist Ambreen Bhat in the strongest possible terms. She succumbed to her injuries briefly after she was taken to the hospital. Condolences to her family & friends. Prayers for the swift recovery of her nephew who was also injured in the attack," the NC tweeted.

BJP leader and spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the attack.

"Yet another barbaric act of terror in Chadoora, Budgam. The inhuman face of militancy as even women aren't being spared. Strongly denounce the cowardly act of killing of woman artist Ambreen in Chadoora and injuries to her 10-year- old nephew. Concrete steps must end the vicious cycle of violence," said Thakur.

The Peoples Conference also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the killing of TV Artist Ambreen Bhat & injuring of her 10-year-old nephew in Chadoora (Budgam) in a dastardly act of senseless violence. We express our sincere condolences to the family of Ambreen & may her soul rest in peace," the party wrote on its Twitter handle.

Apni Party Vice-President Usman Majid said, "Strongly condemn the killing of TV Artist Ambreen Bhat at her residence Chadoora #Budgam in a dastardly act of senseless violence. I express my sincere condolences to the family of Ambreen. May her soul rest in peace & the family find strength."

The area has been cordoned off and searches have begun. A case has also been registered and investigated underway. Further details are awaited.

The incident comes within 24 hours after terrorists killed policeman Saifullah Qadri in the Soura (Anchar) area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and wounded his nine-year-old daughter.

Reacting to the incident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of his daughter."