Karnataka HC's hijab ban verdict challenged in Supreme Court

South Asia

Hindustan Times
15 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 07:10 pm

Karnataka HC's hijab ban verdict challenged in Supreme Court

Hijab row: The Karnataka high court order stated that hijab is not an essential part of Islam, thereby underlining the Basavaraj Bommai government's restriction on the use of headscarves by Muslim women in the educational institutions

Hindustan Times
15 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Women hold placards during a protest, organised by Hum Bhartiya, against the recent hijab ban in few colleges of Karnataka state, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Women hold placards during a protest, organised by Hum Bhartiya, against the recent hijab ban in few colleges of Karnataka state, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A petition was moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka high court order rejecting pleas challenging ban on hijab in the educational institutions across Karnataka. 

Niba Naaz, a student filed the petition against the Karnataka high court order which stated that hijab is not an essential part of Islam, thereby underlining the Basavaraj Bommai government's restriction on the use of headscarves by Muslim women in the educational institutions. 

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of a hijab by Muslim women does not form part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith. The answer to the second question is that we are of the considered opinion that prescription of a school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to. The answer to the third question is that the government has the power to issue an order and no case is made of its invalidation," chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said. 

