Karnataka HC verdict a bad judgment, hijab essential to Islam: Advocate AM Dhar

South Asia

Hindustan Times
15 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 07:15 pm

Related News

Karnataka HC verdict a bad judgment, hijab essential to Islam: Advocate AM Dhar

Stating that the high court ruling will be challenged in the Supreme Court, Dhar said there is hope that justice would prevail in the end

Hindustan Times
15 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
An FIR has been filed by the police against the protesters. However, nobody has been arrested so far. Photo :Collected
An FIR has been filed by the police against the protesters. However, nobody has been arrested so far. Photo :Collected

The Karnataka high court's verdict on hijab is a bad judgment and wearing the headscarf is an essential practice in Islam, said senior advocate AM Dhar, one of petitioners in the case.

Stating that the high court ruling will be challenged in the Supreme Court, Dhar said there is hope that justice would prevail in the end.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka high court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging a government order banning the hijab in schools and colleges in the state.

"Wearing hijab is an essential practice in Islam. The Karnataka HC's verdict on hijab is a bad judgment. We'll challenge the judgment before the Supreme Court. We hope that justice will prevail in the Supreme Court," Dhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In its ruling, the high court observed that the Holy Quran does not mandate the wearing of the hijab. It "is a cultural practice and used as apparel as a measure of social security," the bench, comprising chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi.

"At the most, the practice of wearing this apparel may have something to do with culture but certainly not with religion. This gains credence from Yusuf Ali's Note 3764 to verse 59 which runs as under: '...the times were those of insecurity (see next verse) and they were asked to cover themselves with outer garments when walking abroad.' It was never contemplated that they should be confined to their houses like prisoners," the court said in its order.

A batch of petitions was filed against the state government's order in the high court by some students after it invoked the Karnataka Education Act, earlier in February. The Act prohibits any piece of cloth that is not prescribed under the uniform norms and affects harmony, equality and public in educational institutions.

This sparked intense protests and sometimes violent clashes in parts of the state with Udupi being the epicentre. Counter protests were also staged by some right-wing groups.

The hearings that had continued for a few days were concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgment for today.

World+Biz

hijab ban / India Hijab Controversery / verdict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

6h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

6h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

7h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Akhsay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez are coming with 'Bacchan Pandey'

Akhsay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez are coming with 'Bacchan Pandey'

1h | Videos
Rumours about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Rumours about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

2h | Videos
Man grows over 1200 tomatoes from a single stem

Man grows over 1200 tomatoes from a single stem

2h | Videos
China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion