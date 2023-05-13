Karnataka election results: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress party as it is headed towards a big win in the Karnataka assembly elections. "My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," he said. PM Modi also thanked those people who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and appreciated the hard work of the party leaders.

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he wrote on Twitter.

I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

According to the Election Commission's latest trends, Congress is poised for a victory in the state. At the time of publishing, Congress has bagged 121 seats and is leading in 15, while BJP has won 56 seats and is leading in 8.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who has been a constant critic of the PM Modi-led government – said that his party's victory is the "people's strength over crony capitalism". "In the Karnataka fight, hatred or abuse were not Congress' weapons. We fought for the issues of the people," he added.