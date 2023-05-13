Karnataka election results: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win

South Asia

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:04 pm

Related News

Karnataka election results: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly elections

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:04 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress party as it is headed towards a big win in the Karnataka assembly elections. "My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," he said. PM Modi also thanked those people who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and appreciated the hard work of the party leaders.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he wrote on Twitter.

According to the Election Commission's latest trends, Congress is poised for a victory in the state. At the time of publishing, Congress has bagged 121 seats and is leading in 15, while BJP has won 56 seats and is leading in 8.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who has been a constant critic of the PM Modi-led government – said that his party's victory is the "people's strength over crony capitalism". "In the Karnataka fight, hatred or abuse were not Congress' weapons. We fought for the issues of the people," he added.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Congress / Karnataka Elections / Rahul Gandhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

4h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

6h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

23m | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

1h | TBS Today
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

3h | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh