Judge threat case: Islamabad court reinstates Imran Khan's bailable arrest warrants

South Asia

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Judge threat case: Islamabad court reinstates Imran Khan's bailable arrest warrants

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan speaks with party leaders at his home in Bani Gala, outside Islamabad, Pakistan October 30, 2016/ Reuters
Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan speaks with party leaders at his home in Bani Gala, outside Islamabad, Pakistan October 30, 2016/ Reuters

In a case involving alleged threats made to a judge, an Islamabad district and sessions court on Friday changed the former prime minister Imran Khan's non-bailable arrest warrants into a bailable order valid through 18 April.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued on 13 March for the PTI chairman after he neglected to show up in court in connection with the same case, reports DAWN.com.

The same warrant was suspended the following day by an Islamabad district and sessions court.

On 24 March, a separate lower court in Islamabad changed the arrest warrant from being non-bailable to being bailable. Also, it had rejected the former premier's request to keep the aforementioned arrest warrant suspended indefinitely.

Imran failed to appear before the court, thus on 29 March a court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him in the case.

On 20 August 2022, the PTI chairman denounced both the police and the judiciary over the alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill while he was being held in custody and declared that his party would file lawsuits against the then-IGP, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG, and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran was initially charged with offences under the Pakistan Penal code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also filed a complaint against him for contempt of court.

Although Imran apologised in the contempt case a month later, the IHC dropped the terrorism accusations against him and also granted him a pardon.

However, the sessions court is currently hearing a similar case that was brought after the lodging of a first information report (FIR) against him for threatening the judge.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

11h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

12h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

14h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend