Judge threat case: Islamabad court reinstates Imran Khan's bailable arrest warrants

In a case involving alleged threats made to a judge, an Islamabad district and sessions court on Friday changed the former prime minister Imran Khan's non-bailable arrest warrants into a bailable order valid through 18 April.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued on 13 March for the PTI chairman after he neglected to show up in court in connection with the same case, reports DAWN.com.

The same warrant was suspended the following day by an Islamabad district and sessions court.

On 24 March, a separate lower court in Islamabad changed the arrest warrant from being non-bailable to being bailable. Also, it had rejected the former premier's request to keep the aforementioned arrest warrant suspended indefinitely.

Imran failed to appear before the court, thus on 29 March a court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him in the case.

On 20 August 2022, the PTI chairman denounced both the police and the judiciary over the alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill while he was being held in custody and declared that his party would file lawsuits against the then-IGP, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG, and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran was initially charged with offences under the Pakistan Penal code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also filed a complaint against him for contempt of court.

Although Imran apologised in the contempt case a month later, the IHC dropped the terrorism accusations against him and also granted him a pardon.

However, the sessions court is currently hearing a similar case that was brought after the lodging of a first information report (FIR) against him for threatening the judge.