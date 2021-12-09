Journalist shot dead in 'cowardly' killing in Philippines

South Asia

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:10 pm

Related News

Journalist shot dead in 'cowardly' killing in Philippines

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Filipino journalist who formerly worked with Reuters has been killed in a drive-by shooting, authorities said on Thursday, one of more than a dozen journalists killed in the country in the past five years.

Jesus "Jess" Malabanan, 58, who worked with the Manila Standard, among other news media, was shot dead late on Wednesday by unknown gunmen while watching television at home in Calbayog in the province of Samar, police said.

They said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear and that two gunmen fled the scene.

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesperson, Karlo Nograles, said Malabanan's death was a "tragic murder" and urged witnesses to come forward. The Presidential Task Force on Media Security was looking into the incident, Nograles said, and was "exploring all angles, including the possibility that the killing was related to his work as a journalist."

Malabanan last worked with Reuters on the agency's reporting on Duterte's war on drugs, which won a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in 2018.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jesus Malabanan," a Reuters spokesperson said, describing him as a "talented and tenacious journalist".

The Manila Standard had no immediate comment on Malabanan's murder.

The Philippines is one of the world's deadliest places for journalists, with at least 187 killed in the past 35 years, according to the presidential task force, which called Malabanan's killing "cowardly".

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines said his murder "underscores the threats and dangers Filipino journalists continue to face."

Human rights groups say violence and intimidation of the media has worsened under Duterte, who came to power in 2016. According to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), 21 media workers have been killed in the country since Duterte took office.

The president's office has said it does not condone threats against the media.

Malabanan's killing was condemned by local media associations, activists and politicians, including Manny Pacquiao, a retired boxing champion and presidential contender, who urged police to find his killers.

"This cold-blooded murder is an undeniable proof of the glaring impunity that continues to pervade in our country," Pacquiao said in a statement.

Top News / World+Biz

philipine / Journalist assult / Journalist dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

10h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

4h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

4h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

4h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study