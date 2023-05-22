J&K govt officials use image from Bangladesh to show 'development' in Kashmir ahead of G20 meet

South Asia

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 11:38 am

Related News

J&K govt officials use image from Bangladesh to show 'development' in Kashmir ahead of G20 meet

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 11:38 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government officials used an image from Bangladesh to show "development" in Srinagar as the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in the city from 22-24 May.

One of the images used to describe "a developed Boulevard Road of Srinagar" turned out to be fake. The exact location of the image was found to be Jhautola Patuakhali in Bangladesh, reports Free Press Kashmir. 

Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Budgam, shared the image with a caption: "Boulevard Road, leading to the venue for the G20 Meeting in Srinagar, has been given a new look to warmly welcome delegates from around the globe."

The chairman of a Jammu Kashmir-based NGO Save Youth Save Future, Wajahat Farooq Bhat, tweeted the image with the same claim. The photograph has been removed from the account now.

Minister of state for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India, Meenakshi Lekhi, replied to their tweet with a thumbs-up and a clapping emoji.

Upon a reverse image search of the image by Alt News, it was found that the picture was originally set as display picture by a Facebook page "Jhautola Patuakhali" on 6 February, 2023.

It was discovered that Jhautola Patuakhali is a park in Patuakhali town, which is the headquarters of Patuakhali district in the Barishal division. The Facebook page is dedicated to the development of the park.

Meanwhile, the Chief Coordinator of the G-20 event Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday said that Srinagar has gone through a massive makeover.

"Massive awareness camps have been held in all parts of the country about the G-20. Specifically about the G20 event in Srinagar, the guests' arrivals have commenced and we are all set to host the event," said Shringla.

He said that there will be speakers, and guests from various parts of India. "There will be group discussions as well. I believe the event will help revive the economy of JK and its vast potential of tourism," Shringla said, adding that "the event will help give a big push to JK's sustainable tourism, adventure tourism, film and eco-tourism."

He said the event will open doors of opportunities for the people of J&K, who are bestowed with natural beauty.

Speaking on the occasion, JK's Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that over the past few years, JK's tourism influx has seen an upward trend.

Top News / World+Biz

G20 / Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

55m | Brands
The state minister for the Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said that there are no beggars in the country, and those who are engaged in begging in the streets are all professionals. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why the govt repeatedly fails at taking beggars off the streets

3h | Panorama
Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

17h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination