Jailed for corruption last year, TDP chief Naidu makes a spectacular return

South Asia

Hindustan Times
05 June, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 02:54 am

Related News

Jailed for corruption last year, TDP chief Naidu makes a spectacular return

Naidu, who has won a massive majority in the state assembly elections, will take over as the state CM

Hindustan Times
05 June, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 02:54 am
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. File Photo: Collected
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. File Photo: Collected

Chandrababu Naidu is fond of reminding his interlocutors that he is among the country's senior-most leaders, for he was a chief minister in the mid-1990s, much before Narendra Modi.

In those years, Naidu, 74, feted for his innovative governance of Andhra Pradesh, was also among the most important players in national politics as an architect of the United Front governments and subsequently as a key pillar of support for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Indeed, Naidu's defeat in Andhra Pradesh elections in the 2004 elections — and the accompanying triumph of the Congress in the state; the party won 37 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats — was among the key reasons that Vajpayee's government couldn't return to power in Delhi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two decades later, the key to the formation of another NDA government, this time led by Modi, is once again in the hands of Chandrababu Naidu, who has traversed the journey of being a Modi ally in 2014 to adversary after 2018 to ally once again this year. All indications so far suggest that the TDP-BJP alliance will stay. Naidu, who has won a massive majority in the state assembly elections, will take over as the state CM. And he will offer Modi support at the Centre.

But the question is the terms of the support. Naidu can be expected to extract his pound of flesh, be it in terms of ministerial positions or financial support for Andhra Pradesh or some form of political support for the transition to his son's leadership of TDP. Irrespective of the fresh terms of engagement between TDP and BJP, Naidu's relevance — he is also being wooed by the Congress to shift to the INDIA bloc — shows why in Indian politics, it is never wise to write off any politician and definitely not a politician who has shaped his state and shaped central politics in some way or the other for three decades.

India Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

19h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

6h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

7h | Videos
Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

5h | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

8h | Videos