Jacqueline stopped at Mumbai airport from leaving India over extortion case

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 08:09 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected
Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday (5 December) was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a Look Out Circular (LOC).

India's Enforcement Directorate had opened a LOC against the actor in the Sukesh Chandrasekar case, reports the NDTV. 

Fernandez wanted to go to Dubai for a show.

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case.

The agency has unearthed evidence showing financial transactions from conman Sukesh to Fernandez. 

Investigation into alleged proceeds of crime reaching the Bollywood Actor from Sukesh is still on, and the actor is to be questioned again, ED sources say. 

A horse worth Rs52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs9 lakh were among gifts worth Rs10 crore given by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the ED has said in its chargesheet.

The probe agency has filed the chargesheet in a Delhi court in a money laundering case. It is alleged that Chandrashekar extorted Rs200 crore from a businessman's wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

Along with Fernandez, the chargesheet mentions actor Nora Fatehi, who has been questioned in the case. Fernandez and her aides have also been questioned.

According to the chargesheet, Chandrashekar and Fernandez started talking around January this year and he later started sending her gifts, sources said.

The probe agency, it is learnt, has also said Ms Fernandez would speak to Chandrashekar over the phone while he was in prison.

