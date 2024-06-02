'It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll', says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi speaks with the media at a press conference in Ghaziabad, India, April 17, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo

Reacting to the exit poll results that predicted yet another BJP landslide triumph in India's Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi referred to late singer Sidhu Moosewala's '295' song, indicating the INDIA bloc will eventually achieve its target of 295 seats.

Gandhi sought to discredit the exit polls, claiming "they were Modi media poll and fantasy poll". The BJP, jubilant after the exit poll results, dismissed Gandhi's optimism as "daydreaming".

"Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne? (have you heard Sidhu Moosewala's song)" he quipped, when asked about the exit poll results.

"It is not an exit poll, it is a Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll," he added.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, reacting to Gandhi's remark, said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats.

"There is no bar for daydreaming in India. The exit polls are only reflecting the exact poll. We will cross 400 in Delhi (Centre) and 40 in Bihar," he said.

Union minister RK Singh said the exit polls forced the mouth of the INDIA bloc shut.

"We feel that we will get more seats than what is being shown in the exit polls and the INDI alliance has understood this... Pakistan wants a weak leader in India, that is why they feel that if people like Kejriwal or Rahul Gandhi come to power, then Pakistan will get a full chance to carry out terrorist attacks here again," he said.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc called the exit polls bogus.

"INDIA alliance will get 295 seats and certainly form the government," KC Venugopal said today.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today said it is impossible that the bloc gets less than 295 seats.

Most exit polls predicted the BJP-led alliance will win more than 350 seats. At least three exit polls claimed the alliance could even achieve its steep target of 400 seats.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4.