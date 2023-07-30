ISRO PSLV launch: 7 Singaporean satellites placed into intended orbits

The PSLV rocket by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has placed all the seven Singaporean satellites into the near-equatorial orbit (NEO) after its successful launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. About 23 minutes after the lift-off, the rocket separated from the seven satellites and after covering a distance of 535 km, deployed them into their intended orbits, said ISRO.

The DS-SAR satellite was developed in partnership with the Government of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering. It will be launched into a near-equatorial orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination at a 535 km altitude.

Once deployed and operational, the DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore, as per ISRO.

🇮🇳PSLV-C56/🇸🇬DS-SAR Mission:

The mission is successfully accomplished.



PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits. 🎯



Thanks to @NSIL_India and Singapore, for the contract. — ISRO (@isro) July 30, 2023

The PSLV-C56 also carries six co-passenger customer satellites - VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

It is the 58th flight of PSLV and 17th of PSLV in core alone configuration.