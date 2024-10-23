Israel issues travel warning to parts of Sri Lanka over terrorism threat

An empty beach seen in front of the Pearl Divers, a diving school, at Unawatuna beach in Galle, Sri Lanka July 4, 2019. Picture taken July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

Israel's national security council on Wednesday called on Israelis to immediately leave some tourist areas in southern Sri Lanka over the threat of a possible terrorist attack.

The agency said the warning pertained to the area of Arugam Bay and beaches in the south and west of Sri Lanka and stemmed from "current information about a terrorist threat focused on tourist areas and beaches".

The security council did not specify the exact nature of the threat and called on Israelis in the rest of Sri Lanka to be cautious and refrain from holding large gatherings in public areas.

"The Israeli security establishment ... is in close contact with the security authorities in Sri Lanka and is following the developments," it said.