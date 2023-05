Soldiers drive toward North Waziristan, from Bannu, June 20, 2014, at the start of an offensive against Pakistani Taliban militants in the restive ethnic Pashtun tribal region. REUTERS/Ihsan Khattak/File Photo

Islamist militants stormed a gas and oil extraction plant in northwest Pakistan, killing four police and two private guards, police said.

Police official Irfan Khan told Reuters the incident took place late on Monday and continued for some hours into Tuesday in Hangu district near the Afghan border.