Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide blast outside Afghan foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the city of Kabul, Afghanistan August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide blast‮ ‬outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, the militant group's Amaq news agency said in an affiliated Telegram channel.

A suicide bomber killed at least five people in the attack, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded.

Amaq claimed that the suicide bombing killed and wounded scores of people including diplomats.