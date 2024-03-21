ISIS India head, aide arrested in Assam

ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and one of his key associates, Rehan, were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday, reports Times of India.

According to Pranabjyoti Goswami, the Assam Police chief public relations officer, they were apprehended in the Dharmasala area by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off.

The suspects were later transported to the STF office in Guwahati for further proceedings.

"The identity of both of them was ascertained and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi, alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun, is the head of Isis in India," he added.

"His associate Anurag Singh, alias Rehan of Panipat, converted to Islam", the CPRO said.

"Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of Isis in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts by means of IEDs at several places across India," the statement said.