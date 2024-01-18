Iran wants 'immediate explanation' from Pakistan over attacks

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Iran has "strongly condemned" the attack and called on Pakistan to provide an "immediate explanation" over the attacks, reports Iranian state TV quoting an unnamed source.

The Pakistani military carried out targeted strikes against militant hideouts in Iran after Tehran launched similar attacks the day before, in an escalation of tensions.

The nuclear-armed nation carried out the morning strikes against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. A number of militants were killed, it added.

"This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats," the ministry said in a statement.

The tit-for-tat response is the most significant escalation between the two neighbors who've had testy relations in the past. The strikes come at a time of rising turmoil in the Middle East over the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas, which has been raging for more than 100 days.