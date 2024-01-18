Iran summons Pakistan envoy over strike on border region: local media

South Asia

BSS
18 January, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 02:17 pm

Video grab shared by Iranian state media showing smoke billowing following several explosions in Iran’s southeastern province of Siestan-o-Baluchistan province on January 18, 2024. Photo: GeoNews
Video grab shared by Iranian state media showing smoke billowing following several explosions in Iran’s southeastern province of Siestan-o-Baluchistan province on January 18, 2024. Photo: GeoNews

Iran on Thursday summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires following missile strike that hit a border region and killed at least seven people, local media reported.

"Following the early morning attack by Pakistan on a border village in Sistan Baluchistan province, an hour ago the Pakistani charge d'affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an explanation," Tasnim news agency said.

The Pakistani military carried out targeted strikes against militant hideouts in Iran after Tehran launched similar attacks the day before, in an escalation of tensions.

The nuclear-armed nation carried out the morning strikes against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. A number of militants were killed, it added.

