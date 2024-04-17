Iran president to visit Pakistan 'very soon', PM Sharif says

South Asia

Reuters
17 April, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 03:26 pm

Related News

Iran president to visit Pakistan 'very soon', PM Sharif says

Sharif's office issued a statement on Raisi's visit following a cabinet meeting, after Pakistan signalled earlier that it could take place.

Reuters
17 April, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 03:26 pm
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addresses the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, hosted virtually by India, in Islamabad, Pakistan 4 July 2023. Photo: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addresses the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, hosted virtually by India, in Islamabad, Pakistan 4 July 2023. Photo: Reuters

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Pakistan "very soon", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said today (17 April), as the Muslim neighbours look to mend ties after January's tit-for-tat missile strikes at what they said were militant targets.

The strikes had fed concern about wider regional instability after the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on 7 October.

News of the visit comes as the United States and its allies plan fresh sanctions against Iran for its unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday, while seeking to deter the latter from a major escalation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sharif's office issued a statement on Raisi's visit following a cabinet meeting, after Pakistan signalled earlier that it could take place.

This week broadcaster Geo News said the Iranian president would arrive in Pakistan on 22 April, citing sources.

Pakistan's foreign office did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report, however.

The neighbours have had a history of rocky relations, but the missile strikes were the most serious incidents in years.

Swift efforts to lower the temperature subsequently led to assurances that they respected each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while vowing to expand security cooperation.

Pakistan has previously called on all parties in the Middle East to "exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation".

In another sign of warming Middle East ties, Sharif's office added that Saudi Arabia would invest billions of dollars following a visit to Pakistan this week by its foreign minister.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

54m | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

4h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

6h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

44m | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

3h | Videos
What will be the effect of the Iran-Israel conflict on the economy?

What will be the effect of the Iran-Israel conflict on the economy?

24m | Videos
Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

4h | Videos