Intl flights to remain suspended in India until further orders

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 03:28 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Commercial international flights to and from India will remain suspended till further orders, aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday.

However, flights with Bangladesh will not be affected by this as both countries have been operating flights under an air bubble facility since September last year. 

According to a circular issued by the country's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, the restriction shall not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, reports Livemint.

"The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till further orders. "However, flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected," said the notice issued by DGCA.

Commercial flights were suspended when the country imposed a complete nationwide lockdown late in March 2020 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic flights resumed operations in India on 25 May 2020, after nearly two months of suspension while international flights continue to remain suspended.

Indian authorities have been operating special international flights since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July last year.

