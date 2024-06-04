Timeline of Indian elections: Winners, losers and historic moments

South Asia

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

Timeline of Indian elections: Winners, losers and historic moments

With the 18th election’s results in India – the largest democracy in the world – on its way, we take a look at the timeline of who won how many seats and when.

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 08:00 pm

The Indian elections have thrown up a number of important developments. Here's a look at some of the most significant events surrounding the polls. 

1952 - The first election

India's first Lok Sabha election came right after the polls, which congress won under the prime ministership of Jawaharlal Nehru.

1977 - Congress ousted

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Janata Party, or Janata Alliance, led by Morarji Desai dethrones Congress' stranglehold on Indian politics. It followed Indira Gandhi's unpopular decision to impose an emergency in 1975 based on the rationale that there was imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state. 

1984 - An assassination, a victory

After the assassination of Indira Gandi, India was swept by emotion. Rajiv Gandhi rode the sympathy wave all the way, with Congress becoming the first and only party to win 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha. 

1989 - No more playing favourites

Even though Congress emerged as the victor with 197 seats, this was the first time that no party got a clear majority in the general elections. Rajiv declined to form the government and Janata Dal, the second largest party, took over. 

1991- Another killing, another win

Following Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Congress came back to power, getting 232 from 521 seats. 

1996 - BJP emerges

The BJP led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee came into power, winning 161 seats and emerging as the largest party in the lower house. It would go on to be the largest part in the house in the very next election. 

1998 - EVMs make debut

Electronic Voting Machines are used in Indian polls for the first time. 

2004 - Congress returns

The Sonia Gandhi-led Congress wins. Dr Manmohan Singh becomes the 13th Prime Minister of India. 

2014 - The reign begins

BJP more than doubles its last tally as under Narendra Modi it sweeps to power, winning 282 seats in the lower house of the Parliament. This was the first time after 1984 that a single party got the majority.

Top News

India / Modi / India Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

11h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

56m | Videos
England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

3h | Videos
The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

7h | Videos