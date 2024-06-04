Timeline of Indian elections: Winners, losers and historic moments

The Indian elections have thrown up a number of important developments. Here's a look at some of the most significant events surrounding the polls.

1952 - The first election

India's first Lok Sabha election came right after the polls, which congress won under the prime ministership of Jawaharlal Nehru.

1977 - Congress ousted

The Janata Party, or Janata Alliance, led by Morarji Desai dethrones Congress' stranglehold on Indian politics. It followed Indira Gandhi's unpopular decision to impose an emergency in 1975 based on the rationale that there was imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state.

1984 - An assassination, a victory

After the assassination of Indira Gandi, India was swept by emotion. Rajiv Gandhi rode the sympathy wave all the way, with Congress becoming the first and only party to win 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha.

1989 - No more playing favourites

Even though Congress emerged as the victor with 197 seats, this was the first time that no party got a clear majority in the general elections. Rajiv declined to form the government and Janata Dal, the second largest party, took over.

1991- Another killing, another win

Following Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Congress came back to power, getting 232 from 521 seats.

1996 - BJP emerges

The BJP led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee came into power, winning 161 seats and emerging as the largest party in the lower house. It would go on to be the largest part in the house in the very next election.

1998 - EVMs make debut

Electronic Voting Machines are used in Indian polls for the first time.

2004 - Congress returns

The Sonia Gandhi-led Congress wins. Dr Manmohan Singh becomes the 13th Prime Minister of India.

2014 - The reign begins

BJP more than doubles its last tally as under Narendra Modi it sweeps to power, winning 282 seats in the lower house of the Parliament. This was the first time after 1984 that a single party got the majority.