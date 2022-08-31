'InshaAllah…': Shehbaz Sharif replies after PM Modi's tweet on Pakistan floods

South Asia

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 10:27 pm

'InshaAllah…': Shehbaz Sharif replies after PM Modi's tweet on Pakistan floods

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi had said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 10:27 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Collected
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Collected

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for expressing concerns over the human and material losses caused by the country's worst flood in years, saying his country will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity.

"I thank Indian PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities," Sharif tweeted.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi had said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," Modi had tweeted.

Hundreds of people have died in floods and landslides triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains. As many as 33 million people have been displaced.

