Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan, evacuates dozens

South Asia

Reuters
21 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 11:27 am

Related News

Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan, evacuates dozens

At least 12 people have been killed since the Islamist insurgents took the capital on Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said

Reuters
21 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 11:27 am
An Indonesian Airforce personnel helps a girl down the stairs of the aircraft as Indonesian citizens who were evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 21, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Photo :Reuters
An Indonesian Airforce personnel helps a girl down the stairs of the aircraft as Indonesian citizens who were evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 21, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Photo :Reuters

Indonesia has moved its Afghanistan diplomatic mission from Kabul to Pakistan, its foreign minister said on Saturday, after its air force evacuated dozens in the wake of the Taliban's seizure of power.

"Temporarily, the diplomatic mission in Kabul will be done from Islamabad," Retno Marsudi said in televised remarks at the Halim military airport in Jakarta.

The initial plan had been to "continue our diplomatic mission in Kabul with a small team" but changed due to a "new development", which she did not specify. She did not take questions.

The Kabul airport has been the site of chaos in recent days, with thousands of desperate Afghans trying to flee as they clutched papers, children and belongings, as people from other countries also sought to leave after US and other foreign troops withdrew.

At least 12 people have been killed since the Islamist insurgents took the capital on Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

Retno called for a "an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned inclusive political process" that will bring peace and stability in the country, and for women's rights to be upheld.

Four Indonesian diplomats in the Pakistan-based mission will assess the situation in Afghanistan daily to determine next steps, she said.

An operation for Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, to fly home 26 of its nationals, including embassy staff and children, took longer than anticipated due to the situation at the Kabul airport, she said.

Indonesia also picked up five Filipinos at the request of their government and two Afghan nationals, Retno said.

World+Biz

Indonesia / Pakistan / Afghan / evacuate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding