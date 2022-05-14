India's Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb quits a year ahead of assembly polls

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned from his post with barely eight months left for the 2023 assembly polls. (HT PHOTO.)

Deb assumed the chief minister's post in 2018 after the BJP formed the government in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the state for the first time, ending the nearly 25-year-long rule of the Left Front.

"Being a chief minister, I tried to work for the overall development of Tripura and to do justice to people in the state. Now the BJP wants to strengthen the party organisation for the 2023 Tripura assembly polls. If there is strong organisation, then the party will be voted to power. To keep BJP in power for a long time, if a party activist, like me, works to strengthen the organisation, it will be helpful," Deb said soon after putting in his papers.

"We have heard about it. We don't know much about the issue to react just yet. We will let you know after our discussion with the BJP president," BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

The BJP legislative party will meet at 5.00 pm on Saturday to pick a new leader. Union minister Bhupender Yadav, national general secretary Vinod Tawde will be central observers. BJP's Tripura in- charge Vinod Sonkar will also be present for the meeting, according to people aware of the development.