India's top court grants bail to journalist two years after his arrest

South Asia

Reuters
09 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

India's top court grants bail to journalist two years after his arrest

Reuters
09 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 07:42 pm
Television journalists are seen outside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Television journalists are seen outside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a journalist two years after he was arrested on accusations of incitement and terrorism while reporting on the alleged rape of a young woman whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Siddique Kappan, a journalist from the southern state of Kerala, and three co-accused were arrested while on the way to report from the site of the alleged rape in Hathras district, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in October 2020.

Prosecution for the state of Uttar Pradesh said they were travelling with an intention to incite violence and were collecting funds to run a website full of misinformation.

The top court granted bail to Kappan after observing that no formal charges were filed against him and a document named "Toolkit" recovered by the state police only propagated a call for justice in the rape case.

Kappan's lawyers have said that no evidence was produced in support of the allegations made against him, according to media reports.

A Supreme Court bench chaired by the Chief Justice of India observed during the hearing that every person had the freedom to express their views on the justice delivery system.

"Sometimes protests are necessary as there are some deficiencies," Justice S Ravindra Bhat, one of the judges in the bench, said.

The top court directed Kappan to remain in New Delhi for six weeks after which he can move to his home state Kerala.

Top News / World+Biz

Siddique Kappan / Indian Journalist / India Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

6h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

8h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

10h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

2h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

6h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

6h | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’