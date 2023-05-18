India's top court gives market watchdog 3 more months to finish Adani probe

South Asia

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:48 am

Related News

India's top court gives market watchdog 3 more months to finish Adani probe

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:48 am
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the country's market regulator additional time till 14 August to complete its investigation into possible violation of securities law and regulatory disclosures by the Adani group.

The court directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its probe in three months and file a status report on its investigations against the group, whose shares plunged after being criticised by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in January.

In a petition filed on April 29, SEBI had sought another six months to complete its probe, following a court order on 2 March which had asked the regulator to submit a report by 2 May.

Hindenburg Research had raised several governance concerns around the Adani group, leading to a loss of more than $100 billion in the market capitalisation of companies in the group founded by billionaire Gautam Adani.

Following this, the Supreme Court had asked SEBI to probe some of the allegations made and submit a report to a court-appointed panel.

While requesting additional time to complete its investigations, the regulator had said it needed time to unravel complex transactions involving the conglomerate's listed, unlisted and offshore entities.

The regulator told the top court that Adani group's listed companies were already under investigation for violation of public float norms since October 2020. Under Indian securities law every listed company must have 25% of public float. Adani group companies are being probed for violation of this law.

The Supreme Court directed the market regulator to place on record its findings so far relating to the investigation on violation of public float by the Adani group.

SEBI, in its previous filing with the top court, said it has formed a preliminary view on the allegations and governance concerns levelled by Hindenburg Research in its January report, but did not disclose its view.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Adani Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

15m | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

1h | Panorama
Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

15h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

1d | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities